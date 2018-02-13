Jets hit quarter-finals this weekend

by Morinville News Staff

After taking the qualifying round of CJHL playoffs in two straight against the Edmonton Mustangs, the Morinville Jets will get little time to rest before hitting quarter-finals this weekend against the North Edmonton Red Wings.

Game one of the best-of-five series will be played in Edmonton Friday night, and be followed up at home with the second leg Sunday night at 7:15 p.m. The Jets will return to Edmonton for game three on Feb. 21 at 8 p.m.

Game four, if needed, will be played at home Feb. 23 at 8:30 p.m. and Game five would return to Londonderry Feb. 25 at 8 p.m.