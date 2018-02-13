Morinville RCMP investigate theft of gas

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On February 9, 2018 Morinville RCMP responded to a complaint of a theft of gasoline from a residence in Cardiff that occurred February 8, 2018 between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Surveillance video shows a male suspect coming up to a residence and taking a jerry can of gas. A possible suspect vehicle was also seen on surveillance video. This was the second reported incident of theft of gas from the same residence within a week.

The suspect is described as:

·Male;

·Thin build;

·Wearing dark jacket and pants;

·Red hoodie pulled up over his head; and

·Dark brimmed ball cap.

The vehicle is described as:

·Dark green or black;

·Early 2000s Ford;

The previous incident of theft occurred on February 1, 2018. In that incident, two suspects stole 4 jerry cans diesel of fuel from the back of truck parked at a residence in Cardiff. Surveillance video was obtained.

The two suspects are described as:

·Male;

·Wearing lighter coloured clothing

The vehicle is described as:

·dark colour

·quad cab

·possibly Chevrolet model

·aftermarket rims

The Alberta RCMP Crime Reduction Strategy is a targeted, evidence-based approach to policing. This model enables police to identify repeat offenders, conduct targeted enforcement initiatives and to address the root cause of a crime

If you have any information about this collision, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.