Opposition renewing calls for Trans Mountain Pipeline emergency session

by Morinville News Staff

Official Opposition Leader Jason Kenney renewed his call Monday for an emergency session of the Legislature to allow MLAs to debate how best to defend Alberta’s economic interests after the Government of British Columbia threats to block the export of Alberta oil through the Trans Mountain Pipeline.

“Last week I wrote the Premier asking that her Government convene an emergency sitting of the Legislature to allow MLAs of all parties to discuss this critical economic issue, inform the government’s approach, and hopefully show a sign of unity in calling for federal action to get Trans Mountain built,” Kenney said. “I assured the Premier of our willingness to hold a constructive debate, and to negotiate a motion that would carry unanimous support to send a clear message of cross-party unity in support of Alberta’s energy industry.”

Kenney commended the Premier for appointing a Task Force to advise government on the issue, but argued if the government was willing to seek input from lobbyists, bankers and academics, it was also time also seek input from Alberta’s elected representatives.

Kenney cited a Senate of Canada emergency debate on the Trans Mountain Pipeline, a full day of debate in the House of Commons Monday.

“If both Houses of our national Parliament are holding urgent debates on this issue that is so critical to the future of Alberta’s economy, why is the Alberta Legislature not being allowed to do the same?” Kenney said. “The Alberta Legislature was scheduled to reconvene last week, on February 8. The government decided to delay that by a month. But now we find ourselves in the midst of a trade war, in what the Premier has rightly characterized as an emergency. It’s time to allow the democratic representatives of Albertans have their say, and to show the rest of Canada that we are united in the defence of our jobs and economy.”