The Morinville and District Chamber of Commerce has a couple of business events coming up over the next few weeks.

Feb. 22:

The fourth After Hours Business Mixer is Feb 22 from 5:15 pm to 7:15 pm. The event takes place at HIS Trucking office next to Champion Pet Foods in the Morinville Business / Industrial Park.

March 7:

Our Monthly Networking Lunch at the MCC takes place from11:45 am to 1 pm Guest Speaker to be confirmed.

For more info, visit MorinvilleChamber.ca