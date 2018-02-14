Food for Though Column: Try this pho fried rice recipe

(NC) For those of you who enjoy that pho taste, this recipe gives you a creative twist while keeping those authentic Vietnamese flavours in mind.

“Pho broth infuses the rice with savoury notes of ginger, onion and spices in this fun twist on the Vietnamese noodle soup,” shares Tom Filippou, executive chef for President’s Choice Cooking School. “The key to making restaurant-style fried rice is cooking the rice ahead so it has time to cool and dry out in the fridge – this keeps it from getting soggy in the pan.”

Pho Fried Rice

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Cool/chill time: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Ready in: 2 hours, 15 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:





( 1 3/4 cups (425 mL) PC Pho Broth

( 1 cup (250 mL) long-grain white rice, rinsed

( 2 tbsp (25 mL) vegetable oil

( 1 carrot, finely chopped

( 1/2 onion, finely chopped

( 2 cloves garlic, minced

( 1/2 cup (125 mL) frozen PC Small Sweet Peas

( 1 large egg, lightly beaten

( 2 green onions, thinly sliced

( 2 tbsp (25 mL) PC Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce

Directions:

1. Bring broth and rice to a boil in large saucepan. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer until broth is absorbed, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand 10 minutes. Fluff with fork. Spread evenly on large baking sheet; cover loosely with plastic wrap. Refrigerate until rice is chilled and dry to the touch, about 1½ hours.

2. Heat oil in large nonstick skillet or wok over medium heat. Add carrot, onion and garlic; cook, stirring often, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high. Add frozen peas and rice; cook, stirring often, until heated through, 3 to 4 minutes.

3. Push rice mixture to edge of skillet to make well in centre. Add egg to well; cook, without stirring, 1 minute. Break up egg into small pieces with spoon; stir into rice mixture and cook, stirring often, 2 to 3 minutes.

4. Stir in green onions and soy sauce.

Chef’s Tip: The cooked rice needs at least 1½ hours to chill in the fridge, but you can keep it refrigerated overnight if you want to cook it the night before.

Nutritional information per serving: 194 calories, fat 5 g (1 g of which is saturated), sodium 448 mg, carbohydrate 33 g, fibre 2 g, sugars 3 g, protein 5 g.