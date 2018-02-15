Morinville resident joins fellow MacEwan University students to help those in need

by Stephen Dafoe

A group of MacEwan students, including Morinville resident Lindsay Wick, needed a project for their sustainable business group. That need to develop a project resulted in an idea to help those in need.

“My sustainable business class group at MacEwan University needed to come up with some sort of business where they could bring revenue in,” Wick said. “My group decided on a nonprofit project called Bundles of Hope – where we make essential bags for the homeless/less fortunate community.”

Wick said the bags would include shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothbrush and paste, lip chap, handwarmer packs, mitts, socks, $2 Tim Hortons cards, snacks, water bottles and kleenex.

“We sell the chance to sponsor a bag in your name for $10, with the option to leave a personalized note on the tag,” Wick said. “We are 100 per cent non-profit. All profit we bring in goes back into making bags, and if any profit is remaining at the end of the project we donate 100 per cent of that to Boyle Street Community Services in Edmonton so that they can use that to keep helping people in need.”

Wick said those wishing to make a donation to the cause can send a $10 e-transfer to bundlesofhope2018@gmail.com. The group can also pick up donations if people are not comfortable with online banking.

“There is no limit to the number of bags you can sponsor,” she said. “We tried to locally source -within Canada- all of our products and most of them are eco-friendly and have recyclable packaging. The bags we use for them are reusable.”

Wick is assisted in the initiative by Joceline Lebans, Anthony Tran, Tiffany Sautner, and Samantha Spilak.