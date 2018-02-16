Government says public safety is the focus of legal cannabis regulations

by Morinville News Staff

Those looking to become cannabis retailers when cannabis becomes legal this summer will have a strict set of rules to follow, including mandatory background checks.

The province outlined the regulations for private retailers Friday morning, which include who can own cannabis stores, where they can be located, staffing rules, safety and security requirements, and other operational details.

While the government says the regulations will be established provincewide, municipalities like Morinville will have the ability to adjust certain aspects to best suit their communities.

“These regulations focus on keeping our communities safe, while protecting public health and promoting safety on roads, in workplaces and in public spaces,” said Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, in a release Friday mroning. “They’ll help keep cannabis out of the hands of youth, while ensuring consumers have access to safe products no matter where they live.”

Friday’s regulations include:

Mandatory background checks for retail licence applicants.

Mandatory training and background checks for all retail employees.

One person, group or organization cannot hold more than 15 per cent of licences in Alberta.

A 100-metre buffer for stores from schools and provincial health-care facilities. However, municipalities have the ability to adjust these buffer zones or add additional ones to best suit their communities’ needs.

Store hours set between 10 a.m. and 2 a.m., the same as liquor stores, with municipalities able to adjust these hours.

Mandatory security measures in stores.

Licence applications will be accepted beginning March 6 and be handled by the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC), who will provide details on the licensing process for potential cannabis retailers. More information is available at aglc.ca/cannabis.

AGLC will also handle all online cannabis sales for the province with details to be revealed later this year.

The province has set the legal age for consumption and purchase of cannabis at 18. That means no one under the age of 18 can enter a cannabis store, even if accompanied by an adult.

1 Comment

  1. Excellent news. This government gets it. As long as AGLC doesn’t bugger it up – this will be an amazing new sector and opportunity for a lot of people.

