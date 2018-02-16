Morinville RCMP charge four men in Yellowbird homicide investigation

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville, Alberta – Investigators from the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU) and the Morinville RCMP Detachment have charged four men with first-degree murder in the investigation into the October 17, 2017, discovery of Kevin Dean Yellowbird’s body in a rural area in Sturgeon County.

Investigators arrested and charged the four men on Thursday, February 15, without incident. Charged jointly with one count of first-degree murder are the following individuals:

-Sterling Devon Martin McGilvery (24) of Edmonton;

-Skylar Taurus McGilvery (21) of Edmonton;

-Tyler Edmund Fischer (31) of Edmonton;

-Cougar Dominique Fafard (24) of Edmonton.

All four men are scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Morinville on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 9:30 a.m.

The RCMP investigation into Mr. Yellowbird’s homicide has determined that it is not related either of the ongoing investigations pertaining to other two bodies located in rural areas near Morinville and St. Albert in October and November 2017 respectively. This was not a random incident and police are not looking for any other suspects in this investigation.

Additional information about this case will not be provided by the RCMP given that it is now before the courts.