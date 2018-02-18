Kings lead 2-1 in best-of-five series.

After taking down the Westlock Warriors in four games, the Morinville Senior AA Kings entered round two playoffs last weekend against Daysland and emerged with back-to-back wins.

Although the Kings were hoping to take it in three straight, Saturday night’s road game saw the Senior AA club fall 2-1.

The Kings and Daysland were both scoreless after one, but Daysland lead the day 2-1 after the middle frame. The third period also saw both sides scoreless.

The Kings now lead the series 2-1. Game four will be played in Morinville Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.