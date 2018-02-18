Silver and bronze weekend for MCHS basketball teams

by Stephen Dafoe

The MCHS Sr. Girls played in the Optimists Showdown tournament in Beaumont over the weekend, returning Saturday night with a bronze win for their troubles.

The girls started the tournament with a bye and played their first game Friday night against High River, emerging with a 42-33 win.

Saturday afternoon the girls took on the SPA Spartans and trailed throughout the game with an 11-10 deficit after one, and 24-18 at the half. The other side of the court saw the trailing 45-35 and 61-45.

The loss against a top-ranked team put MCHS into the bronze game against the Parkland Pacers.



Above: Submitted Photo

In that contest, the Sr. Girls grew from an 11-8 lead to 22-15 at the half. The third quarter saw the Wolves fritter away the lead to a five-point margin at 35-30 before widening the gap to 51-42 to take bronze.

Senior Boys Take Silver

The Sr. Boys played on home turf in their annual invitational, earning silver after two days of basketball games.

The boys started out Friday with a 54-40 win over RF Staples and followed it by taking down WP Wagner Saturday morning 41-33.

The boys fell in the gold-medal game 74-71.

Above – submitted photos

Junior Girls Take Silver

The Junior Varsity Girls took silver in their road tournament in Wetaskiwin Saturday after falling 46-42 to Leduc.

Results from the Junior Boys were not available by our story deadline.