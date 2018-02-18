Silver and bronze weekend for MCHS basketball teams

Feb 18, 2018 admin Morinville Sports, Schools and youth 0

by Stephen Dafoe

The MCHS Sr. Girls played in the Optimists Showdown tournament in Beaumont over the weekend, returning Saturday night with a bronze win for their troubles.

The girls started the tournament with a bye and played their first game Friday night against High River, emerging with a 42-33 win.

Saturday afternoon the girls took on the SPA Spartans and trailed throughout the game with an 11-10 deficit after one, and 24-18 at the half. The other side of the court saw the trailing 45-35 and 61-45.

The loss against a top-ranked team put MCHS into the bronze game against the Parkland Pacers.


Above: Submitted Photo

In that contest, the Sr. Girls grew from an 11-8 lead to 22-15 at the half. The third quarter saw the Wolves fritter away the lead to a five-point margin at 35-30 before widening the gap to 51-42 to take bronze.

Senior Boys Take Silver

The Sr. Boys played on home turf in their annual invitational, earning silver after two days of basketball games.

The boys started out Friday with a 54-40 win over RF Staples and followed it by taking down WP Wagner Saturday morning 41-33.

The boys fell in the gold-medal game 74-71.

Above – submitted photos

Junior Girls Take Silver

The Junior Varsity Girls took silver in their road tournament in Wetaskiwin Saturday after falling 46-42 to Leduc.

Results from the Junior Boys were not available by our story deadline.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7390 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Local News

Morinville Public Library looking for board members

Jan 20, 2011 admin Local News 0

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – The library is looking for people with a love of books and a desire to help oversee the operation of the Morinville Public Library. Library Manager Isabelle Cramp said the library is currently seeking to fill three positions on the 10-member board… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Local News

Community New Briefs

Jan 17, 2016 admin Local News, Morinville, People 0

Lions Quest Canada made a presentation at the Morinville Lions Club regular club meeting Jan. 11. Speaker Darlene Fenske said the Lions Quest Canada mission is to provide leadership, knowledge and resources to develop capable young Canadians with positive character. Fenske is hoping to garner grants to hold topics on bullying and community safety. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Morinville

Photo Radar Open House draws 80

Mar 30, 2014 admin Morinville 5

by Calli Stromner

Morinville – Roughly 80 people attended a public Open House on March 26 to learn more about how photo enforcement is conducted within the Town of Morinville. Council members, town administrators, RCMP officers, and the third-party contractor, Independent Traffic Services (ITS), were all on hand to offer information… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*