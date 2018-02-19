Jets and Red Wings series tied at one apiece

by Moriville News Staff

The CJHL semi-finals round between the Morinville Jets and the North Edmonton Red Wings sits tied at one game apiece after the opening weekend.

The Morinville Jets took the opener on the road with a 3-2 OT win Friday night but fell 4-3 Sunday night on home ice. In that contest, both sides were scoreless through the first period and tied 2-2 after the second period. The final frame saw two from the Red Wings and one from the Jets, all scored on powerplay advantages.

Game three will be on the road Wednesday night at 8 p.m., and the Jets will return home for Game 4 Friday night at 8:30. Game five, if needed, will be back on the road Sunday night.