Jets and Red Wings series tied at one apiece

Feb 19, 2018 admin Morinville Sports 0

by Moriville News Staff

The CJHL semi-finals round between the Morinville Jets and the North Edmonton Red Wings sits tied at one game apiece after the opening weekend.

The Morinville Jets took the opener on the road with a 3-2 OT win Friday night but fell 4-3 Sunday night on home ice. In that contest, both sides were scoreless through the first period and tied 2-2 after the second period. The final frame saw two from the Red Wings and one from the Jets, all scored on powerplay advantages.

Game three will be on the road Wednesday night at 8 p.m., and the Jets will return home for Game 4 Friday night at 8:30. Game five, if needed, will be back on the road Sunday night.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7394 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Morinville Sports

Jets end season with a loss

Feb 8, 2016 admin Morinville Sports 0

The Morinville Jets ended the 2015-2016 Capital Junior Jockey League season with a 5-1 pounding at the hands of the visiting Beaumont Chiefs. Sunday night’s home-ice, season wrap up loss gave the Jets a 15-20-3 in a season that saw the club playing below .500 for most of the season. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Morinville Sports

Morinville Jets gather to recognize their successes

Apr 22, 2013 admin Morinville Sports 0

By Morinville News Staff

Morinville – The Junior B Morinville Jets gathered at the Morinville Curling Club Saturday night to reflect on the Capital Junior Hockey League’s 2012/2013 season. The annual year-end dinner and awards night was an opportunity to recognize the club’s accomplishments over the year, recognize the players that rose to the top, and pay further respect to the memory of Nick McRae (No. 11) who passed away in September of 2012… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*