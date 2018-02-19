Morinville enjoys Family Day weekend activities

Stephen Dafoe Photos

Two full days of activities were planned in Mornville Feb. 18 and 19 during the Town’s Annual Snowman Festival and Family Day Weekend activities.

Events took place at three locations in town: the Morinville Fish & Game Association (MFGA) Pond, Morinville Community Cultural Centre and Heritage Lake.

The weekend menu included the MFGA Fishing Derby & Open House, a Cabane A Sucre provided by ACFA, Disney Pixar Movie: Coco sponsored by The Morinville News, sleigh rides, photo booth, games and crafts and other activities.

SUNDAY

The Bob Foster Fun Family fish Day takes place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Morinville Fish & Game Association pond. An open house will also take place at the association’s new clubhouse. A Cabane A Sucre will be provided by the ACFA at that location.

Later that day, Morinville News sponsored their fifth FREE Family Movie event with a showing of Disney Pixar’s Coco. Approximately 440 people came out to the show

The Friends of the Morinville Public Library ran the cash concession with all proceeds going to fund the library.

MONDAY

Heritage Lake was the venue for a 3-on-3 Pond Hockey Tournament on Monday.

Other activities at Heritage Lake include free horse-drawn sleigh rides, hot dog and hot chocolate lunch provided by the Morinville Lions Club with a donation to the food bank, ice skating, winter mini golf, as well as games and crafts.

