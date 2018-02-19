Morinville will start March with its French Heritage celebration

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville will officially recognize the contribution French Canadians have made to the province and region Mar. 1 with the Town of Morinville’s Annual Morinville French Heritage Celebration.

“The community of Morinville was settled by French families so celebrating French Heritage in Morinville is an annual event to remember that history and heritage,” said Kathleen Ducharme, Events & Culture Programmer. “The event brings the community together to share in French traditions, entertainment, and food.”

The celebration will begin with the raising of the Franco-Albertan flag in St. Jean Baptiste Park at noon and continue shortly after at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre with a children and youth performance by Alex Mahé at 1 p.m.

Later in the day, the doors will be opened to the community at 6 p.m. with a Fench dinner and cultural displays. The French dinner consists of beef bourguignon with egg noodles and Québec Maple pie.

The dinner will be followed at 7 p.m. by a performance provided by Paul Cournoyer.

The flag raising, children’s performance, heritage displays, music, and dinner have been organized by the Town of Morinville, ACFA, Morinville Historical & Cultural Society, Government of Canada, Alberta Foundation for the Arts, and Vol 4 History Committee.

While the celebration is a free community event, tickets for the dinner and evening performance are limited. Tickets can be picked up at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. The Town asking people to return tickets that cannot be used to the MCCC so other residents can enjoy the evening.