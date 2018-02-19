Morinville’s Amazing Family Race looking for a new name

by Morinville News Staff

The Town of Morinville has decided its annual Amazing Family Race isn’t extreme enough and have launched a contest to find a new name to fit its new look and feel.

Residents have until Mar. 7 to submit a new name for a chance to win a sports pack worth $200.

“In discussion with our partner for the event Black Bar CrossFit, we wanted to take the focus off “family Amazing Race” and establish an event that was open and challenging for anyone interested in competing and pushing themselves through this event,” said Town of Morinville employee and event organizer Tyler Edworthy. “That being said, we will have the family race to promote Healthy Active Families, but will also incorporate the competitive team race that is open to any team of three or four interested in challenging themselves to timed physical and mental challenges through our expanded course.”

Edworthy said the new race will have something for everyone and is a great way to promote teamwork, testing yourself, family and team through creative and challenging pit-stops – all with an eye to completing the course in the fastest time.

“This race is a great team building and collaboration exercise that will bring your family, co-workers, or team closer together through active participation in this great event,” he said.

Submissions for a new name for the event can be sent to tedworthy@morinville.ca or message the Town of Morinville on Facebook or Twitter by Mar. 7.

