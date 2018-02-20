Morinville RCMP looking for help in Jurassic Forest break-in

Feb 20, 2018

Morinville RCMP are looking for help in a three-week-old crime. On Feb. 2 at approximately 5:24 a.m. Morinville RCMP responded to a report of a break, enter and theft from Jurassic Forest Theme Park near Gibbons.

When police attended, they found the large gate at the entrance to the park had been compromised and entered. Once inside the business, police say the suspects stole a number of items, including computer towers, and gift shop merchandise, including large glass figurines of dinosaurs and dinosaur skull replicas.

Video surveillance shows a U-haul cube van enter the property with three males entering the business.

Male number 1: wore black pants, a black winter Canada Goose parka, a grey hoody with the hood up. This male wore white and black gloves.

Male number 2: wore blue jeans, grey sweater or jacket under a black jacket with white and grey stripe. Male wore a grey hood up and black and yellow gloves. This male has a mustache and goatee and was carrying a crowbar.

Male number 3: wore blue jeans, a black bomber style winter jacket, black gloves and a black balaclava.

Morinville RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance with these incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

