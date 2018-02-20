SHC Atom AA take Zone 3 and are off to provincials

Feb 20, 2018

Above – submitted photo

by Morinville News Staff

Over the Family Day weekend, the Sturgeon Hockey Club (SHC) Atom AA team won Zone 3 of the Hockey Alberta Provincial Playdowns, securing a spot in the Provincial finals in Chestermere Mar. 14 to 18.

SHC Atom AA Manager Adam Scharmann said the win and subsequent trip to provincials is a fairly significant accomplishment for Minor Hockey players and something that typically only happens once in their Minor Hockey careers.

The Atom AA won their first game of the final series against Edson 7-1 Feb 10 in Edson. They won Game 2 by a score 7-5 Feb. 18 in Legal.

“The kids have pulled together as a team and have played some of their best hockey of the year over the past few weeks,” Scharmann said. “Our win against Edson on the weekend clinched one of only 10 spots available for Hockey Alberta Minor AA Provincials which is a significant accomplishment.”

Sharmann said to support all of the team’s families and ensure that everyone can attend provincials, they will hold a town-wide bottle drive Feb. 24. They are also soliciting for corporate sponsorship between now and Mar. 14.

