Morinville Council formally appoints Stephane Labonne as new Chief Administrative Officer for the Town of Morinville

submitted by Town of Morinville

After a comprehensive recruitment process, Morinville Mayor and Council are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Stephane Labonne as Chief Administrative Officer, effective March 21, 2018.

“We’re very pleased to have Mr. Labonne joining our organization,” says Mayor Barry Turner. “Stephane brings diverse strategic, policy, governance, and operations experience. This, combined with a broad familiarity of the Edmonton Region, makes him the ideal candidate to lead administration in advancing Council’s strategic plans and in the development, implementation, and administration of the policies and programs established and approved by Council. Council is extremely excited about the prospect of working with him.”

Labonne brings almost 22 years of local government experience, having served recently as the CAO of the Town of Hinton, and prior to that, General Manager with Sturgeon County overseeing land-use planning, engineering, economic development and intergovernmental affairs. He also spent over 10 years working for the City of Edmonton.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to work with Council and staff to serve the needs of Morinville’s residents and businesses,” says Mr. Labonne.

Labonne is replacing Mr. Andrew Isbister, who is retiring after serving the Municipality for over eight years including serving as CAO since early 2016. Council wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the many years of exemplary service that Mr. Isbister has provided to Council and the community as a whole.

Mayor and Council look forward to working with Mr. Labonne as Chief Administrative Officer on the many important projects that are to come.