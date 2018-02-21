Morinville RCMP Seek Identity of Two Persons in Attempted Frauds

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville, Alberta – Morinville RCMP are investigating two attempted frauds at the Husky and Shell gas stations in the Town of Morinville that occurred on the evening of February 13, 2018. A male and female entered the Shell and Husky gas station convenience stores and attempted to purchase a large number of lotto tickets and gift cards.

The male and female made a number of unsuccessful attempts with credit cards at each store to purchase lotto tickets, and gift cards.

The male and female were seen leaving the Shell gas station in a white minivan. No license plate was obtained.

Morinville RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the two individuals.

Male Suspect: Caucasian male, brown styled hair, heavier build, wearing a black winter jacket with distinct white accents.

Female Suspect: Caucasian female, brown hair styled in a braid, heavier build, wearing blue jeans, black winter jacket with fur trim and carrying a light blue coloured purse.

If you have any information about this fraud, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.