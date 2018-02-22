Champion named Top Employer for the third year

by Morinville News Staff

Champion Petfoods has been named one of Alberta’s Top 70 Employers in 2018. The recognition is the third year the company has received the distinction.

Alberta’s Top 70 Employers is part of Canada’s Top 100 Employers project and recognizes the province’s leading businesses for their employee initiatives including a range of areas from family benefits to community involvement.

“Once again, we’re thrilled that Champion has been recognized as one of our province’s top employers,” said Frank Burdzy, president and CEO of Champion Petfoods, in a release Thursday. “Every member of our team takes our vision, mission and values to heart, which is a key part of why we’re able to bring our ORIJEN and ACANA foods to increasing numbers of Pet Lovers across the world. Our mission is to be trusted by Pet Lovers everywhere, but that trust begins at home.”

Champion Petfoods was selected as one of Alberta’s top employers for their maternity leave top-up payments for new mothers, which cover 70 per cent of their salary for up to 17 weeks, their health spending account; and ongoing employee development. That development invests in tuition and professional accreditation, mentoring opportunities, apprenticeships and in-house or online training programs.

“At Champion, we encourage each team member to focus on his or her strengths – we call this ‘playing to your Gretzky,’” Burdzy said. “As we grow as a company, we remain focused on our greatest asset: the people at the front line of our brands. We’re an Alberta-born success story – and our employees are, too.”

Champion Petfoods is also a finalist in the 2018 Awards in the Export Award of Distinction category. As such, they are also eligible for the Premier’s Award of Distinction. The Alberta Chamber Awards take place March 2, 2018 at the Renaissance Edmonton Airport Hotel in Edmonton.