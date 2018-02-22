It’s all or nothing for the Jets Friday night

by Morinville News Staff

A 6-0 loss to the North Edmonton Red Wings on the road Wednesday night makes it a do or die situation for the Morinville Jets Friday night at home.

Wednesday’s loss let the Red Wings lead the best-of-five series 2-1. A win at home is what is needed to push the quarter-finals to a fifth and deciding game.

Jets President Brent Melville said the Jets played well in the first period, outplaying and outshooting the Red Wings. Coming from behind a 1-0 opener, the Jets took four penalties in the middle frame to sit 2-0 at the end of 40. The final period saw the Red Wings pack on another 4 to shut out the Jets. Four of the Wings goals were on powerplay opportunities.

Friday night’s game is at the Ray McDonald Sports Centre at 8:30 p.m.