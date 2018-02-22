Morinville RCMP seek assistance in locating missing youth

Morinville, Alberta – The Morinville RCMP are searching for three missing youths and seeking public assistance to locate them. 15-year-old Ayasha Bruno, 14-year-old Michael Bruno and 15-year-old Stephanie House all went missing from the Alexander First Nation on February 21 just after noon.

They are described as:

Ayasha Bruno:

-First Nations (female)
-Mixed hair colour/brown eyes
-5’8” tall / 140 lbs
– Wearing a plaid jacket, black leggings and black shoes.

Michael Bruno:

-First Nations (male)
– Brown hair/brown eyes
-5’7” tall / 130 lbs
– Wearing a black jacket and black pants

Stephanie House:

-First Nations (female)
-Black hair / Brown eyes
-5’7” tall / 140 lbs
– Wearing a black coat, grey sweatpants, black shoes and carrying a green backpack

All three were last seen together and it is believed that they may either be in Edmonton, or in the St. Albert area.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Ayasha, Michael and/or Stephanie please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520, or call your local police detachment.

