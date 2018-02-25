Jets season comes to a close

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Jets playoff hopes came to a close Friday night in Morinville, but it was not without putting up a strong fight.

Faced with a do-or-die situation with the Red Wings who lead the best-of-five series 2-1, the Jets needed the win to push the quarter-final round to a fifth and deciding game.

That was not in the cards for the Jets who fell 7-6 in overtime.

The Jets came from behind a 3-0 deficit early in the second period to finally get one on the board but ended the middle frame trailing 4-1. The third period saw both teams battling back and forth with goals until the Red Wings lead the affair 6-3 with 6:24 left on the clock.

Capitalizing on a powerplay advantage two minutes later, Alex Michalcheon picked up an unassisted goal to narrow the margin to 6-4 in the Red Wings favour. Michalcheon’s goal was followed by two more for the Jets, both from Brett Duboc, at 1:40 and with just 48 seconds left in the game.

Unfortunately, that drive to overtime, while giving the Jets the chance to keep the series alive, came to an end when the Red Wings scored early into OT.