Morinville Kings Season comes to a close

by Morinville News Staff

After starting a best-of-five series with Daysland 2-0, the Morinville Senior AA Kings lost the series in three straight.

The club’s Feb. 17 road game saw the Kings fall 2-1 putting the best-of-five series at 2-1 in Morinville’s favour.

The Kings hit the ice at home Saturday night for game four, and after ending the opening frame tied 1-1, the Kings started to slip behind trailing Daysland 3-1 after two and ultimately falling 5-3.

Sunday saw the Kings hitting the road with the series tied 2-2 and all or nothing on the line for both teams. By the end of 60 minutes, Morinville was on the downside of a 4-3 decision, bringing their season to a close.