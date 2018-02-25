Morinville Kings Season comes to a close

Feb 25, 2018 admin Morinville Sports 0

by Morinville News Staff

After starting a best-of-five series with Daysland 2-0, the Morinville Senior AA Kings lost the series in three straight.

The club’s Feb. 17 road game saw the Kings fall 2-1 putting the best-of-five series at 2-1 in Morinville’s favour.

The Kings hit the ice at home Saturday night for game four, and after ending the opening frame tied 1-1, the Kings started to slip behind trailing Daysland 3-1 after two and ultimately falling 5-3.

Sunday saw the Kings hitting the road with the series tied 2-2 and all or nothing on the line for both teams. By the end of 60 minutes, Morinville was on the downside of a 4-3 decision, bringing their season to a close.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7422 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Morinville Sports

Morinville Kings end season in second place

Jan 15, 2017 admin Morinville Sports 0

Back-to-back wins Friday and Saturday night ended the Morinville Kings season with an impressive 15-3-0 record.
But back-to-back wins by the Daysland Northstars over the weekend robbed the Kings of the first-place finish they were fighting for by a single point. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*