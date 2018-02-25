Sr. Girls take fourth place in Wetaskiwin tournament

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Community High School Senior Girls took fourth place in an invitational tournament at Wetaskiwin Composite High School over the weekend.

The Sr. Girls started the series on Friday evening with a 60-57 victory over Crescent Heights.

Friday’s win put the girls up against host Wetaskiwin for an opportunity to advance to the gold-medal game Saturday night.

Sadly, the Sr. Girls fell 70-47. In that contest, the girls were already 25 points behind at the half and were unable to narrow the gap much over the remaining two quarters.

But the loss gave the Sr. Girls the opportunity to battle it out against Monsignor McCoy High School of Medicine Hat for Bronze.

In that game, MCHS trailed behind as they had early in the day. The girls trailed McCoy 31-18 by the half and 45-27 after three before ultimately falling 56-31 to take fourth place.

No information was provided to The Morinville News by Sr. Boys coaching staff by our Sunday deadline.

