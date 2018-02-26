Province says Alberta’s India mission unlocks trade opportunities

Above: Alberta Agriculture and Forestry Minister Carlier meets with representatives from the India Pulse and Grain Association and Alberta’s New Delhi Office at the 2018 Pulse Conclave in New Delhi.

by Morinville News Staff

While Prime Minister Trudeau was capturing all the headlines during lat week’s India trip, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Oneil Carlier, along with a number of Alberta businesses and producers, met with a number of potential Indian investors, traders and government leaders during a seven-day trade mission.

The main event for the trip was the international Pulses Conclave in Delhi. At that event, Minister Carlier delivered a keynote address to 1,500 international delegates, highlighting the mutually beneficial relationship between Alberta and India.

“The opportunities in India are immense and our Alberta products are desired by emerging markets,” Carlier said. “We have a reputation for safe, world-class food and ingredients. Our government’s work to increase market access for prime agricultural products is key to furthering our efforts in diversifying our economy, creating jobs and keeping our family farms sustainable.”

Part of the mission focused on addressing trade issues, including fumigation of pulses and tariffs on peas Alberta’s pulse producers.

Rodney Volk of the Alberta Pulse Growers said clearing the way for increased international market access is crucial for the continued success of the industry.

“Our industry needs predictability and we appreciate the government communicating our trade concerns to their counterparts in India and to the country’s business community,” Volk said.

The team also met with a number of senior business executives, chamber of commerce members, retailers and importers, who provided insight into business expansion opportunities available for Alberta producers of pulses and canola.

Ward Toma, executive director of Alberta Canola said the province’s canola makes the healthiest vegetable oil. “Given that India is among the world’s top three importers of edible oils in the world, Alberta is ready to tap into that market,” he said.

India represents Alberta’s largest export market for pulses and is also a major market for canola meal, lentils and malt. Alberta’s agriculture trade with India was worth about $82 million last year.