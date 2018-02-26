Province says preventing wildfires is a shared responsibility

Feb 26, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville, Province, Sturgeon County 0

Above: A human-caused wildfire from this past fall burns in southern Alberta near the Coleman area. Albertans need to do their part to prevent wildfires. – GOA Photo

by Morinville News Staff

Despite snow and ice still being in varying quantities throughout the province, Alberta wildfire officials are currently preparing for this year’s fire season.

Last fire season, 1,231 fires burned more than 49,000 hectares in Alberta. Of those, 789 were human-caused wildfires.

The province says firefighters and support staff are training and readying equipment and aircraft to be fully operational for the start of fire season on March 1.

“The protection of Albertans and their communities is one of our highest priorities and our firefighters will be ready to fight wildfires when they start,” said Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Oneil Carlier in a release Friday. “We are ready, but we need every Albertan’s help. We’re asking everyone to do their part in preventing fires.”

Fire permits will be required starting Mar. 1 for any burning, except campfires, in the Forest Protection Area of Alberta.

The government says getting a fire permit ensures that firefighters know exactly where burning is being done in the forest, helping prevent false calls, which take firefighters away from potential real wildfire-response.

Fire permits are free and can be requested from any Agriculture and Forestry office. The province has a toll-free number to report fires at 310-FIRE (3473).

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7427 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Morinville

Wildfire protection strengthened with new rules

Mar 30, 2017 admin Morinville, Province 0

New wildfire regulations kick in Friday and the province is reminding Albertans to take precautions to prevent forest fires.

“Last fall, we passed important legislation to help deter unsafe behaviour and give our wildland firefighters more tools to keep Albertans and their communities safe,” said Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, in a news release Thursday afternoon. “These strengthened regulations send a clear message that we all share a responsibility to help prevent wildfires.” […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Province

Province says there is significant interest in Petrochemicals Diversification Program

Jun 6, 2016 admin Province 0

Alberta’s new Petrochemicals Diversification Program (PDP) received 16 applications locally and from around the world by the Apr. 22 deadline, something the province says represents more than $20 billion in potential investment in Alberta. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*