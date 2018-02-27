Government support of partial upgrading tech a strong first step, Alberta’s Industrial Heartland Association says

Feb 27, 2018 admin Business, Province 0

by Morinville News Staff

The Alberta’s Industrial Heartland Association (AIHA) said it is encouraged by Premier Notley’s announcement Monday of her government’s actions supporting the full-scale commercialization of partial upgrading technologies.

Coming on the heels of the release of the Energy Diversification Advisory Committee’s (EDAC) recommendations to government, the AIHA says the move is a “strong first step towards attracting new investments in the downstream sector.” AIHA sees the investments as something that will add value to Alberta’s Industrial Heartland and the broader Alberta economy.

“More and more, the global investment landscape continues to place value on jurisdictional competitiveness; AIHA supports government initiatives and activities that align with industry to create the right investment conditions,” said AIHA Executive Director Mark Plamondon. “Alberta is investment ready and eager to capture a potential $30 billion in diversified investment by 2030. With more than $40 billion in existing capital investment, Alberta’s Industrial Heartland region is ready for more. We are encouraged by the provincial government’s recognition of the need for targeted, meaningful incentive programs and we support the recommendations put forward by the Energy Diversification Advisory Committee.”

The association says it contributed to EDAC’s development of its recommendations during the consulting stage. That involvement focused on efforts that would diversify the economy, create jobs, and attract new investment to Alberta.

AIHA submission highlighted the need to coordinate closely with all levels of government in support of investment attraction.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7432 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Business

New Faces at the AIHA board table

Nov 14, 2017 admin Business, Province, Sturgeon County 0

Alberta’s Industrial Heartland Association (AIHA), a cooperative of Lamont County, Strathcona County, Sturgeon County, and the Cities of Edmonton and Fort Saskatchewan that promotes sustainable industrial development in the Heartland region welcomed two new board members last week. The organization also saw the transfer of Chairmanship from the City of Edmonton to the City of Fort Saskatchewan. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Business

Alberta’s Industrial Heartland Association gets new executive director

Apr 24, 2017 admin Business, Province, Sturgeon County 0

Fort Saskatchewan resident Mark Plamondon will take over as the Alberta’s Industrial Heartland Association’s (AIHA) executive director May 1.

The association says as it grows “into a global leader in energy processing,” AIHA’s new executive director will guide the activities of the municipal partnership.
[…]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Province

Government encouraging diversification in petrochemicals

Feb 1, 2016 admin Province, Sturgeon County 0

The Government of Alberta launched its new $500 million Petrochemicals Diversification Program Monday morning, part of what the government says is its continued efforts to create jobs, attract investment and diversify Alberta’s economy. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*