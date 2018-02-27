Letter: Chamber inviting members and others to China trip

China is our second largest export market. Already the world’s largest market for cars, cell phones and seafood, it is the fastest growing market for luxury goods, air passengers and nuclear power. China has the most internet users and online game players, the longest high-speed rail network and the busiest port. There are well over 100 cities in China with a population of more than one million and, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit, the economy will grow at rates of about eight per cent per annum for the next decade. In China’s case, seeing is believing.

That is why we are excited to announce a special invitation from The Okotoks & District Chamber of Commerce to join us October 13, 2018 to Discover China with a new itinerary! As an exclusive benefit for Chamber members we are partnering with Citslinc International Inc. to provide an 11 day, all-inclusive tour of Beijing, Suzhou, Hangzhou and Shanghai for $2,299 per person. Or you could upgrade to our new itinerary to Guilin for an additional $500. Citslinc is one of the largest providers of foreign tours to China and works exclusively with over 800 Chambers of Commerce in Canada and the US.

This fully escorted trip is meant to be an introduction to the people, history, culture, commerce and daily life of this exciting country. The itinerary is packed with sights and activities that will give you a full and rewarding experience. There will also be an opportunity for Chamber members to make business contacts in China. The trip departs on October 13, 2018, returning Oct 24, 2018. Your trip includes:

– Roundtrip International airfare from Calgary

– 4 and 5 Star Hotel Accommodations

– Three meals per day

– All tour fees

– Deluxe in-country transportation and local airfare

– Experienced English-speaking tour guides

– All taxes and airport fees

Prices are based on two people / shared accommodation, single occupancy is available for an additional charge of $500. This trip is also available to non-Chamber members.

Deadline for registration July 15, 2018

Over 20,000 people travelled with Citslinc on Chamber tours last year alone. I had the opportunity to travel to China last October with them and I was impressed by their high level of professional service. This trip completely changed my understanding of China and I came away with an entirely newfound appreciation for its people and its future.

Canada-China Year of Tourism 2018

For more info:

Diane Mineault – diane@morinvillechamber.com – 780-939-9462