Morinville RCMP requesting public assistance in locating missing Gibbons man.

Morinville RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 25-year old Nick Rudy MANDRYK-RAMCHARAN. Nick was last observed at his place of employment in Gibbons, Alberta on February 26th, 2018 at 09:30 a.m. There is general concern for his well-being and police would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible.

Nick MANDRYK-RAMCHARAN is described as:

Caucasian

188 cm tall

82 kgs

Brown hair

Green eyes

If you have information about the location of Nick, please call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com