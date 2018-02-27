Pink Shirt Day an opportunity to reflect on effects of bullying

by Morinville News Staff

Nice Needs No Filter is the slogan of this year’s Pink Shirt Day, taking place Feb. 28. The focus this year is on cyberbullying.

The movement began in 2007 as a way for two Nova Scotia students to support a fellow student bullied for wearing a pink shirt to school. Pink Shirt Day has grown over the past 11 years to become a national day of awareness about the impacts of bullying. Local schools are taking part in the initiative Feb. 28.

The province is encouraging Albertans to show their support and take a stand against bullying on February 28 by participating in Pink Shirt Day.

“I am proud to work with our community partners in supporting Pink Shirt Day. Albertans who wear pink demonstrate that we will not stand by,” said Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services. “We will stand up against bullying and make our communities safer for everyone. We all benefit when we embrace diversity, welcome differences and promote understanding.”

The government offers a 24-hour bullying helpline at 1-888-456-2323.

Tips, information and a chat service are available for children, youth, parents and other caregivers can be found at alberta.ca/bullying

Albertans are also encouraged to post their pink-shirt pictures to social media using #PinkShirtDay.