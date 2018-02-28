Around the town – midweek edition

Young curlers

Lisa St-Onge tells us that the Junior Curling Program out of the Morinville Curling Club has kids as young as 6 years old and up to 15 years old. They have competed in a bonspiel at the Ellerslie Curling Club and enjoy practising at the club on Sundays.

“This particular group has been together this year; each new season brings in some new kids and others don’t return for various reasons,” she said. “Gabriel and Raevyn Stamhuis, Olivia St-Onge, Ella Schwager and Brayden Carson have all curled in past years, so they are more experienced. The kids usually only compete in one bonspiel a year, which they’ve already done. We are in contact with Redwater and Legal to try to get our Juniors together before the end of the season, which is March 11th. These kids curl weekly and have played against their parents (usually winning). They are great kids who work together and encourage each other. They have all made great progress through the year.”

Donald Boutilier sent us this photo of the recreation centre well underway.

