Letter: Hair Massacure bbq fundraiser at Sobeys this weekend

Please join us at Sobeys Morinville Saturday, March 3rd 11-5 for our annual BBQ held in support for Hair Massacure, compliments of Sobeys, Johnsonville Sausages and Collin Parker and his team.

100 per cent of the proceeds from purchases of all 3 Johnsonville BBQs, sales of paper Kali Bears, Kali Pink and Bleach kits will go towards Hair Massacure.

Special thanks to Collin Parker, longstanding volunteer team member of Hair Massacure, Sobeys and Johnsonville for the donation of sausages.

In Morinville, an opportunity to meet Kali MacDonald (our inspiration), members of the MacDonald family, Kali Bear and Jenna Brewer from Children’s Wish Foundation, coordinator for Hair Massacure.

Hair Massacure remains supported by the MacDonald Family and has recently partnered with

Children’s Wish Foundation and Alberta Cancer Foundation in support of children, teens and young adults suffering with cancer and life-threatening illnesses.

This year the event will be held on March 23 at West Edmonton Mall Ice Palace 10am-8pm.

For more information visit http://northernab.hairmassacure.com/ or

https://www.facebook.com/hairmassacure/

Tammy MacDonald