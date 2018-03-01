Letter: History Committee creates Morinville Quiz – $100 prize on offer

The Volume 4 (for) History Committee and French Association, Centralta region- ACFA created a short 10-question multiple choice quiz testing your knowledge of Morinville.

The quiz is in conjunction with the 20th Anniversary of the Rendez-Vous de la Francophone and the Celebration of French Heritage in Morinville.

The quiz is open from March 1 at 1 pm MST to 22 March at 3 pm MST. The winner will be announced 26 March.

The quiz is open to Alberta residents. All that is required is a name and phone number on the entry form. There is no fee to enter or purchase necessary.

Entry forms and drop boxes will be located at the Town office, MCCC, Centennial Library and ACFA Centralta Office in Legal (Bureau #2, 5109-46 Street.

There is also a link to the questionnaire at https://goo.gl/forms/vJjI0K8BYp7kYLt53

The contest requirement includes one entry per person and a prize of S100 Sobeys gift card to the winner who correctly answers all questions. The winner will be contacted by phone to pick up their prize and have seven days to respond. Contest rules are written on the back of the entry form.

The Volume 4(for) History Committee is hoping the contest will ignite reminisces, memories and conversation on the history of Morinville. Morinville has a colourful past with claims to two Senators, hockey players in the Hall of Fame, inventors, artists, Zouaves and soldiers from the Korean War, WWI and II, one soldier who escaped and made the news at the time, Animal Hall of Fame and so much more.

The Volume 4(for) History Committee has donated over $5000, yearly for the last decade to groups and organizations in Morinville. The Committee has members from Morinville, Northern Alberta, St Albert and Edmonton and concentrate on histories and research.

