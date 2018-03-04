ACFA gets $23,000 CIP grant

On Thursday night Glenn van Dijken, MLA Barrhead-Morinville-Westlock Constituency spoke on the Franco-Albertan flag and on the new significance this year as a Symbol of Distinction under the Emblems of Alberta Act, an outcome of Alberta’s first and historic French Policy, announced last year.

More than 15 communities will raise the Franco-Albertan flag.

MLA Glenn van Dijken also presented a Community Initiative Program (CIP) grant cheque in the amount of for $23,046. to Association canadienne-francaise de l’Alberta (ACFA) Centralta President Irene Althot.

The CIP program, administered by Alberta Culture and Tourism benefits project-based initiatives in communities throughout Alberta.

The project will assist the Centre Communautaire Centralta Community Center with facility upgrades.

In his presentation at the Celebration French Heritage event at the MCCC, the MLA read a message on behalf of Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism and Minister responsible for the Francophone Secretariat.

It read, in part: “As Minister responsible for the Francophone Secretariat, I am pleased to inform you that our government is officially proclaiming March as Mois de la francophonie albertaine (Alberta Francophonie Month). it will be a time to acknowledge and celebrate the past and present contributions and accomplishments of Alberta’s diverse and vibrant French-speaking communities.

He added, “Francophone heritage has deep roots in our province. Today, Alberta’s French speaking community is one of the largest and fastest-growing official language minority populations in Canada.More than a quarter-million Albertans speak French and nearly one in three students is enrolled in a French-language education program.”