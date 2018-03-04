Morinville Sports Shorts

by Morinville News Staff

MCHS JV Girls take zones

The MCHS JV Girls took gold at zones over the weekend, returning Saturday with the pennant.

The JV Girls played Drayton Valley in the first game, winning a big 64-13 victory to move on against Hinton, a team that came out fighting and stayed close for the first half. Eventually, the JV Girls wore them down with their press and relentless defence to win 55-34.

The final game to finish off the weekend was played against the Zone tournament host Barrhead, and once again MCHS’ mixture of size and pressure defence carried our team to victory with a final score 62-44.

“The coaches are extremely proud of these girls and the season they had,” said Coach Jason Meisner. “Great year for wolves basketball.

MCHS JV Boys take silver

The JV Boys also went to Zones over the weekend and returned with silver for their efforts.

MPS Basketball

MCHS Junior Boys take gold

The Morinville Junior Wolves boys took gold in Onoway, who hosted the 4J Boys Zones.

The Morinville Wolves defeated Edwin Parr from Athabasca Friday night with a 58-26 win.

They played a second game Saturday against RF Staples from Westlock and won 47-31.

The gold-medal game was against the Chargers from Whitecourt

The Wolves won that contest 63-36.

– Paula Rousseau Photo

MCHS Curling

The MCHS Boys won zones recently, earning a spot at provincials.

At provincials, they meet Marc Kennedy at the banquet.

Details on how they did at provincials were not available by our deadline.

Ringette

Morinville Ringette program has a wrap up torunament over the weekend to cap another successful season. We were unable to attend this year’s event, but wanted to recognize the program’s success.