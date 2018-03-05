Column: Chamber Chatter

A quick reminder to attend our Monthly Networking Luncheon Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. Our special guest speaker is Mayor Barry Turner. Come and learn what is new for Morinville. There will be a question and answer period.

We will also have Schaun Goodeve, M.E.S., RPP, Interim Director, Planning & Economic Development Department and Tyler Westover, Manager Economic Development Sturgeon County present more information regarding the broadband services within our District

This is a joint project for Morinville and Sturgeon County.

The study will be very useful in determining the Town and County’s current state of broadband services and the more input we receive through the survey or workshop participation the better! We would love to have 200-300 businesses participate.

We need your input!

Sturgeon County and the Town of Morinville see reliable high-speed affordable broadband Internet service as a major contributor to the future growth of the region and have commissioned a study to identify the current state of broadband services in the County / Town and develop a multi-year action plan for broadband Internet service improvement. The survey is available online Town of Morinville and Sturgeon County. Please help us help your business.

Please RSVP by Tuesday, March 6 at 11 am.

You can pay via phone or be invoiced at the door.

$25.00 per person.

Diane Mineault, Manager – Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce

780-939-9462