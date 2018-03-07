Government providing more funding for survivors of sexual violence

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta says it is expanding front-line services across the province with an $8.1 million investment in the Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services (AASAS). The government says the money will ensure survivors who come forward have the supports they need.

The province says the government-funded #IBelieveYou campaign, set, against the backdrop of the global #MeToo movement, is starting to help survivors feel safe about reaching out for help. Sexual assault centres and law enforcement are reporting increased demand for counselling services.

“Courageous women in Alberta and around the world are finally breaking their silence and sharing their stories of sexual assault and harassment,” said Stephanie McLean, Minister of Status of Women in a release Wednesday. “We hear them and we stand with them. Today, we are taking action – funding more counselling and helping people navigate the court and police systems so all survivors are supported on their healing journey.”

The province says AASAS will use the funding from Community and Social Services, Health, and Justice and Solicitor General for ongoing funding of front-line services, including expanding crisis response and greater use of specialized police and court support workers.

AASAS will also hire more staff in seven under-served communities to help survivors in those regions get the support they need closer to home.