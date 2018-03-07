Letter: First Nations and Metis art exhibit at the library

Morinville Community Library has gathered a collection of paintings, sculptures, beadwork, and textiles on loan from a variety of places including, the Town of Morinville, St. Albert Art Gallery, iHuman Youth Society, and local artists. The display entitled Nistawinâmowin in Cree or Nishtawaymow in Michif (the closest meaning in English is “to recognize”) has been created to celebrate First Nations and Metis people through art. We invite the public to view the display and begin to recognize the successes of our diverse Indigenous community.

The exhibit will be on display until March 23rd in the lobby of St. Germain Plaza in the Morinville Community Library and the Town of Morinville’s glass display cases.

Stacey Buga

