RCMP looking to hire more women

Mar 7, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville, Province, Sturgeon County 0

by Morinville News Staff

The RCMP say they are looking for motivated and dedicated women to join their team and are holding a Women in Policing info session at Edmonton’s K Division Mar. 13.

Present, women make up 21.5 per cent of RCMP police officers, a number they want to increase to 30 per cent to better represent the communities they serve across the country.

RCMP Constable Penelope Gavin said a career with the RCMP offers the chance to have a daily positive impact on Canadian communities.

“Female and male police officers bring different perspectives to policing that provide a balanced approach to resolving problems and developing relationships with the communities we serve,” Gavin said. “We believe that the more diverse we are when it comes to gender, ethnic background, religion or sexual orientation, the better we are able to serve all Canadians.”

Organizers say the upcoming Women in Policing Career Presentation is an opportunity to meet with recruiters and hear real-life career experiences from female police officers who are proud to wear the RCMP uniform.

During the session, a recruiting officer will also outline the process to apply, the benefits and rewards of a career in policing, provide advice and answer questions. The presentation is on:

The event takes place Tuesday, Mar. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at RCMP Edmonton K Division (11140 – 109 Street).

