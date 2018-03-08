Midstream looking for more volunteers for store and board

by Stephen Dafoe

The Midstream Support Society is looking for more volunteers for their Thrift Store and Executive Board.

They are holding their Annual General Meeting Mar. 28 at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Cultural Centre, which is open to the public for those interested in learning more about the organization and volunteering with it.

The Society’s Thrift Store helps the community by providing gently-used clothing, household items, furniture, and appliances at low cost to local shoppers. Proceeds from the store go to various programs the Midstream Support Society is involved in.

Those programs include youth sports, work experience, school fruit baskets and supplies, and community-wide fundraising support.

At Christmas, the Society is involved in the Christmas Hamper Program in partnership with the Knights Of Columbus, host a Christmas Feast, and the annual Santa Store to help low income families provide gifts for their children.

But the organization is in need of some additional help.

Midstream Executive Board member Jackie Luker said if you are someone looking to give back to your community in a meaningful way, then volunteering with Midstream is the way to do so.

“We provide support in a variety of ways for those in need but we require more help to improve upon what we already do,” she said. “The volunteers we have are doing a wonderful job and give much of their time to running the store, which is our main source of funding.”

Midstream’s most pressing need presently is for the store.

Luker said they are appreciative of whatever time people can afford to give, whether that is one or two days a week or two to three hours a week working in the store.

“With the store being our most consistent source of funding it would be most helpful if we could increase our hours and keep the store open longer during the week and possibly open one day on the weekend,” she said. “Currently, our volunteers are stretched to their max making it impossible to change the hours the store is open. With more volunteers, we could potentially sell more items, make more money, which in turn means we help more people in our community.”

Those looking to help another way can do so by joining the board for a monthly two to three-hour meeting.

“This is where we decide how best to use the money we raise and where the focus should be within the community,” Luker explained of the Board’s role.

Specific positions needed presently, in addition to the volunteers for the store include a handy-man, someone to handle Special Events, members for the Fundraising Committee, and members for the Building Committee.

TheAnnual General Meeting is Mar. 28 at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Cultural Centre.