Fish and Game Association brag it up

The Morinville Fish & Game Association (MFGA) held their 26th Annual Brag Night Live & Silent Auction and Wild Game Supper Saturday night at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

The event included a presentation by Glenn van Dijken, MLA Barrhead-Morinville-Westlock to MFGA President Joe Sinclair. The Community Initiatives Program $43,828.00 cheque administered by Alberta Culture and Tourism is part of a matching grant to be used for a deck, loading dock and washroom by the walking path.

The sold-out event had more than 360 attend to partake in the many silent and live auction items and feast on a large selection of dishes and congratulate the trophy award recipients.

The more than 36 live auction items included Edmonton International Raceway in Wetaskiwin 10 Lap car test drive for 4, Hog Wild Boar Hunting for 2, McDavid signed and framed Jersey, numerous prints, Replica Oilers Stanley Cup Rings, custom-made Oilers pendant, private dinner for 10, Flowers for a Year and much more.

Trophy Award recipient Trevor Beaupre walked away with the Annual Moose trophy, Adult Northern Pike, Adult Walleye and Adult Perch.

The Adult White Tail trophy went to Brian Mullen and the Adult Elk trophy to Jared Currie.

The Youth White Tail and Novice Hunter trophy went to Cohen Dancause.

The Youth Northern Pike and Youth Walleye trophy went to Sam McKale.

Unable to attend was Don McLachlan the recipient of the Scenic Photography trophy.

Proceeds from the event supports many initiatives including enhance wildlife habitat, improve the facilities at Narrow Lake Conservation Camp, send kids to camp, the Thrift Store, Food Bank and because of the community support the clubhouse is running and used by numerous non-profit groups.

Amount raised was not available at the time of this post.

Sam McKale trophy winner of the Youth Northern Pike and Youth Walleye.

Sam McKale and Cohen Dancause with the large trophies and keeper trophies.

Cohen Dancause received the Youth Whitetail and Novice Hunter trophies

Trophy winners, Sam McKale, Cohen Dancause, Brian Mullen, Trevor Beaupre, Jared Currie and trophy chair Katrina Anderson. Absent Don McLachlan trophy for Photography.