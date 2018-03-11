GSACRD hosts Phase 2 open house

by Lucie Roy

Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools Ward 2 Trustee Noreen Radford was one of the many at the St. Kateri Tekakwitha Academy Phase 2 Open House held Wednesday afternoon at the MCCC.

The purpose of the Open House was to have discussions and feedback with residents on the attendance boundaries for transportation purposes.

English Program Attendance Boundaries with Option A and B were featured on a chart or residents could submit ideas for further options.Boundaries included discussions on the Notre Dame School, the divider with 100 St in the centre of town and discussions on the Lakes area.

Transportation discussions included the walk distances and that transportation must be provided for families residing more than a certain distance from their designated schools. The distance used to set these boundaries are for Elementary 1.0 km and for Junior/Senior High 1.6 km.

A short list of programs open to feedback included the Early Learning Programming, STEM- Science, Technology, Engineering, Math Focus, Sports and or Recreational Academy, Fine Arts Programming, Strong Academic Programming, Elementary Specialized Options and Leadership.

The online survey is open until Mar. 22. The Board will receive recommendations on boundary and programming for the Academy once all public feedback is considered.

The New Catholic Elementary – Kindergarten to Grade 6 with a capacity of 350 students to be located at Westwinds Development near the train tracks has a planned opening date for 2019.