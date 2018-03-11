MCHS Sr. basketball teams off to provincials

Mar 11, 2018 admin Morinville Sports 0

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Sr. Girls and Boys basketball teams took to zones on the weekend and returned with gold, earning them a slot in next weekend’s provincials.

The MCHS SR. Girls hosted zones this year, getting a bye in the first round, and overwhelming R. F. Staples 67-27 Friday night.

“The team was lead Friday night by three determined grade 12s,” Coach Kent Lessard said, adding Amy VanBrabant got 14 points and 8 rebounds; Emma Vranas got 7 points and 4 steals; and Karina VanBrabant got 9 points and had a smothering defence.

Friday’s win moved on to the gold-medal final Saturday afternoon.

Lessard said that in the final, the Lady Wolves had a tougher battle but their 40 minutes of furious defence would not allow Edwin Parr to get going offensively.

MCHS earned their gold with a 66-32 win over Edwin Parr.

Alicia Diberardino’s 11 points and Jenna MckInney’s 8 points helped lead the way in the final.

Lessard said the win gave the Sr. Girls their 7th North Central Championship banner in 10 years. The Lady Wolves should be going into Provincials ranked #7th in the province.

The Sr. Boys also took home the North Central Zone banner Saturday night.

The MCHS Sr Boys defeated Hilltop 79-35 in their first of two games with Evan Kohut taking 20 of those points and Jacob Christensen earning 13 points.

In their final, the Sr. Boys defeated Barrhead 79-23. Steve Vansevandt earned 15 points, and Chris Ogie earned 12 points.

Other Basketball

The last game of the season for the MCHS Jr. Girls saw the team tose by one – 39-40 on Monday March 5th. But even after the loss, the coach took the team to DQ because it was #5 Saydee Gustafsons birthday.

– Submitted Photo

Sturgeon School Division

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7478 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Local News

No-Frills donates $5700 to school hot lunch programs

Sep 26, 2016 admin Local News, Morinville, Schools and youth 6

Chris and Tracey Mansbridge of Chris & Tracey’s No-Frills in Morinville donated more than $5700 to four Morinville schools for their Hot Lunch Program. The cheque presentation took place Friday morning at No-Frills with representatives from Morinville Public School, Georges H. Primeau, École Notre Dame, and Morinville Community High School (MCHS) in attendance. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Morinville Sports

Senior Girls take silver in 22nd Annual Home Tournament

Jan 31, 2016 admin Morinville Sports 0

It was a silver-medal weekend for the Morinville Community High School Wolves Senior Girls basketball team.

The girls swept the tournament with two straight wins before falling in the championship game by a 25-point margin.
The road to victory began Friday morning with a 79-33 win over R. F. Staples. In that contest, the Senior Girls […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*