MCHS Sr. basketball teams off to provincials

The Morinville Sr. Girls and Boys basketball teams took to zones on the weekend and returned with gold, earning them a slot in next weekend’s provincials.

The MCHS SR. Girls hosted zones this year, getting a bye in the first round, and overwhelming R. F. Staples 67-27 Friday night.

“The team was lead Friday night by three determined grade 12s,” Coach Kent Lessard said, adding Amy VanBrabant got 14 points and 8 rebounds; Emma Vranas got 7 points and 4 steals; and Karina VanBrabant got 9 points and had a smothering defence.

Friday’s win moved on to the gold-medal final Saturday afternoon.

Lessard said that in the final, the Lady Wolves had a tougher battle but their 40 minutes of furious defence would not allow Edwin Parr to get going offensively.

MCHS earned their gold with a 66-32 win over Edwin Parr.

Alicia Diberardino’s 11 points and Jenna MckInney’s 8 points helped lead the way in the final.

Lessard said the win gave the Sr. Girls their 7th North Central Championship banner in 10 years. The Lady Wolves should be going into Provincials ranked #7th in the province.

The Sr. Boys also took home the North Central Zone banner Saturday night.

The MCHS Sr Boys defeated Hilltop 79-35 in their first of two games with Evan Kohut taking 20 of those points and Jacob Christensen earning 13 points.

In their final, the Sr. Boys defeated Barrhead 79-23. Steve Vansevandt earned 15 points, and Chris Ogie earned 12 points.

Other Basketball

The last game of the season for the MCHS Jr. Girls saw the team tose by one – 39-40 on Monday March 5th. But even after the loss, the coach took the team to DQ because it was #5 Saydee Gustafsons birthday.

