Obituary Notice: William (Bill) Henry Jones

William (Bill) Henry Jones

January 14, 1938 – February 27, 2018

It is with much sadness and much love that we say goodbye to our beloved father and grandfather William Henry Jones, who passed away February 27, 2018, at the age of 80 years.

William was predeceased by his loving wife Carole Rose Jones (Bespflug). Bill is lovingly remembered by his daughter Jennifer Elizabeth Jones, her husband Joe MacIsaac and their three children Maya, Michael and Anna. He will be sadly missed by daughter Amanda Christine Palmer, her husband Chris Palmer, and their three children Bradley, Shannon and Nathanael.

William was born and raised in Edmonton. He received a Masters in Engineering from the University of Alberta, where he met his loving wife Carole. Both Bill and Carole established strong careers in Edmonton while they operated a small grain farm NW of Morinville. Bill and Carole raised their family both in Edmonton and on their farm.

A thankful tribute to the staff at Youville home who provided exceptional care over the past year.

The Memorial Service will take place Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 10:30 am at McLaurin Baptist Church, 11107-51 avenue Edmonton. In lieu of flowers or other tributes kindly donate to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.

SERENITY FUNERAL SERVICE SOUTH