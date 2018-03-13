MCHS holding It’s A Garden Party coffee house evening

Mar 13, 2018 admin Arts & Culture, Local News, Morinville 0

Above and below: Performers in last year’s MCHS Coffee House. 19 acts are expected to hit the stage in this year’s show.

by Stephen Dafoe

Multiple students will display multiple talents Mar. 21 when the schools annual Coffee House evening hits the cultural centre stage. This year’s theme for the talent show and dessert extravaganza is It’s A Garden Party. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the 2-hour show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 advance and $15 at the door.

There are 19 acts scheduled for this year’s show, including singers, songwriters, storytelling, poetry, rock bands, a juggling act and a musical medley performance by the MCHS Dramallamas

MCHS teacher and organizer Vanessa King said this year’s Garden Party theme was chosen for a few reasons.

“First, we like to keep this event very classy and elegant; there’s something rather posh about tea in the garden so the theme suited us well,” King said. “Second, we are all feeling the Winter Blues and wanted to host an event to celebrate the bright and beautiful colours we look forward to in spring. We are decorating the tables with huge, intricate paper flowers made by Louise Caron on staff and miniature wooden bicycles created in our own construction shop as well as hand-painted wine bottles from our art department. All of these items will be available for purchase at the end of the event.”

Proceeds from the event will fund a duet bike (a wheelchair tandem bike) for Aspen House, something King said MCHS has been raising money for all year.

“We are excited to be working towards something that is going to directly benefit some of Morinville’s citizens,” she said. “As our neighbours, we are looking forward to donating this special bike to the residents of Aspen House.”

King said the annual Coffee House event has been going on for well over a decade and that the school is always proud to showcase the students’ natural talents and passions.

“The event has always been a success from an entertainment perspective,” King said. “However, maybe more importantly, it has always provided us a way to raise awareness and money for causes that we, as a school, have felt deserved attention. In the past we have raised money to invest in our own community initiatives, to help disaster victims, to build schools and to send students on a Mission Trip to New Orleans.”

King, the school and the performers are hoping people will come out to this year’s coffee house.

“MCHS is so lucky to have so many talented students participate in this event,” King said. “The MCHS Coffee House is a fantastic date night, family night, charity night that does not disappoint. Come for the coffee and dessert, enjoy the talented acts and leave knowing you’ve helped bring joy to the residents of Aspen House this Spring.”

Tickets are available at the school ahead of the show for $10 and at the door the night of the performance for $15.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7484 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Morinville

All Candidates Forum draws area voters

Apr 16, 2012 admin Morinville, Sturgeon County 1

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – Barrhead-Morinville-Westlock candidates looking to occupy the seat made empty by retiring long-term MLA Ken Kowalski made their pitches to Morinville and area voters Monday night. Five provincial election candidates took to the podium to try and sway the approximately 400 voters in attendance with their policies, platforms and answers to voter questions… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Arts & Culture

Pirates take to the MCHS stage next week

Nov 29, 2011 admin Arts & Culture, Schools and youth 0

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – High school thespians will take to the stage next week for what may be Morinville Community High School’s most ambitious production yet. This year’s student play is Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic Pirates of Penzance, an operetta that has been performed continuously since it emerged on the stages of England in 1879.
MCHS teacher Vanessa King said the play is a big show and a theatrical classic. “It was a hit back then immediately, and it’s just as big now, although for some reason most people haven’t heard of it, she said… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*