MCHS holding It’s A Garden Party coffee house evening

Above and below: Performers in last year’s MCHS Coffee House. 19 acts are expected to hit the stage in this year’s show.

by Stephen Dafoe

Multiple students will display multiple talents Mar. 21 when the schools annual Coffee House evening hits the cultural centre stage. This year’s theme for the talent show and dessert extravaganza is It’s A Garden Party. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the 2-hour show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 advance and $15 at the door.

There are 19 acts scheduled for this year’s show, including singers, songwriters, storytelling, poetry, rock bands, a juggling act and a musical medley performance by the MCHS Dramallamas

MCHS teacher and organizer Vanessa King said this year’s Garden Party theme was chosen for a few reasons.

“First, we like to keep this event very classy and elegant; there’s something rather posh about tea in the garden so the theme suited us well,” King said. “Second, we are all feeling the Winter Blues and wanted to host an event to celebrate the bright and beautiful colours we look forward to in spring. We are decorating the tables with huge, intricate paper flowers made by Louise Caron on staff and miniature wooden bicycles created in our own construction shop as well as hand-painted wine bottles from our art department. All of these items will be available for purchase at the end of the event.”

Proceeds from the event will fund a duet bike (a wheelchair tandem bike) for Aspen House, something King said MCHS has been raising money for all year.

“We are excited to be working towards something that is going to directly benefit some of Morinville’s citizens,” she said. “As our neighbours, we are looking forward to donating this special bike to the residents of Aspen House.”

King said the annual Coffee House event has been going on for well over a decade and that the school is always proud to showcase the students’ natural talents and passions.

“The event has always been a success from an entertainment perspective,” King said. “However, maybe more importantly, it has always provided us a way to raise awareness and money for causes that we, as a school, have felt deserved attention. In the past we have raised money to invest in our own community initiatives, to help disaster victims, to build schools and to send students on a Mission Trip to New Orleans.”

King, the school and the performers are hoping people will come out to this year’s coffee house.

“MCHS is so lucky to have so many talented students participate in this event,” King said. “The MCHS Coffee House is a fantastic date night, family night, charity night that does not disappoint. Come for the coffee and dessert, enjoy the talented acts and leave knowing you’ve helped bring joy to the residents of Aspen House this Spring.”

Tickets are available at the school ahead of the show for $10 and at the door the night of the performance for $15.