Community Champions: Orijen Bantam Sabretooths have great season

Above: From left to right: Ayakah Paziuk, Darryl Paziuk (coach), Jackie Rheubottom (kneeling), Elayna Richardson-Kuzyk, Eden Foss, Ezri Thompson, Hailey Van Brabant, Julia Pleasants, Sarah Luger, Maya Van Koughnett, Emma Doney, Cazlen Ryan, Shawn Bissonnette (coach), Brynn Hamm

The Morinville Sabretooths Bantam Girls followed up their Edmonton Youth Basketball City Title last weekend with a successful Provincial tournament, taking the Provincial Title as well.They defeated teams from Calgary, Okotoks, and St. Albert en route to winning a close final game over Edmonton 39-34.

Submitted photos