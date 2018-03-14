Community Champions: Orijen Bantam Sabretooths have great season

Mar 14, 2018 admin Morinville Sports 0

Above: From left to right: Ayakah Paziuk, Darryl Paziuk (coach), Jackie Rheubottom (kneeling), Elayna Richardson-Kuzyk, Eden Foss, Ezri Thompson, Hailey Van Brabant, Julia Pleasants, Sarah Luger, Maya Van Koughnett, Emma Doney, Cazlen Ryan, Shawn Bissonnette (coach), Brynn Hamm

The Morinville Sabretooths Bantam Girls followed up their Edmonton Youth Basketball City Title last weekend with a successful Provincial tournament, taking the Provincial Title as well.They defeated teams from Calgary, Okotoks, and St. Albert en route to winning a close final game over Edmonton 39-34.

Submitted photos

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7488 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*