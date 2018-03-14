Province says it’s investing in cost-saving measures to diversify communities

by Morinville News Staff

The Alberta government says it is supporting municipalities by investing in new programs it says will save communities money and help diversify local economies.

The province is using $54 million in funding from the Climate Leadership Plan to deliver multi-year programs for small-scale community generation, energy-efficiency upgrades for buildings, solar energy for schools and other initiatives.

“From solar panels on schools to energy-efficient hockey arenas, this grant invests carbon levy revenues into programs that will empower municipal leaders and their organizations to make life better for Albertans,” said Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister responsible for the Climate Change Office. “Our government is proud to continue supporting municipalities as we work together to advance clean technology, create jobs, save money and reduce emissions.”

Of the $54 million, $16.5 million is to be used for renewable energy and community generation, supporting smaller-scale renewables projects in municipalities across the province. Another $17.5 million will be earmarked for community infrastructure greening, helping municipalities reduce greenhouse gas emissions by retrofitting existing municipal buildings such as community rinks, arenas, swimming pools, and more, and $5 million will be used for municipal fleet greening, targeting electric busing in municipalities. Another $15 million is for renewable energy for schools, installing solar technology systems on existing school facilities.