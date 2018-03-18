MCHS Sr. Boys and Girls hit provincials

by Stephen Dafoe

It was a sixth- and tenth-place finish for the MCHS Sr. Girls and Boys respectively over the weekend after three days of battling their way through provincials.

The Sr. Girls started their run on Thursday with a 72-57 win over Holy Rosary to put them up against Wetaskiwin that night.

Despite a hard-fought effort, the MCHS Sr. Girls fell tonight to Wetaskiwin 62-42, giving them a chance at a fifth-place finish.

That opportunity to stay in the top five came Friday against Bowness. In that contest, MCHS lead by one at 18-17 to end the first quarter, but widened the gap by 12 to end the half leading 36-24. Returning to the court, they lost much of their lead, ending with a 50-46 advantage. The last quarter saw more of that lead shaved away, but the MCHS SR. Girls emerging with a 61-59 win to end their tournament with a fifth-place fight.

Saturday morning the girls hit the court to see if they would be fifth or sixth in the province.

In their final game against Cochrane, the girls trailed the host team 16-14 after one, but rebounded to lead them 32-25 at the half. The second side of the court saw MCHS trailing 47-44 after three before ultimately falling 69-56 to bring home sixth place.

Sr. Girls Coach Kent Lessard said the MCHS Lady Wolves played their best basketball of the season down the stretch. “The team beat Holy Rosary Lloydminster and Bowness Calgary while losing to Wetaskiwin and the home team Cochrane. The Lady Wolves finished 6th overall improving on their ranking going into the 3A tournament,” Lessard said.

Lessard said in the final game, Cochrane’s size and a great shooting 2nd half was too much for the Lady Wolves. “The team really came together and believed in each other and that was a big reason that they exceeded their expectations,” he said. “The team bids farewell to their three grade 12s – Amy VanBrabant, Karina VanBrabant and Emma Vranas.”

Sr Boys

The Sr. Boys started their provincials run Thursday with a 91-75 loss to Holy Trinity. That defeat put the Boys in the running for a ninth-place, if they could defeat Bowness.

In that contest, the Boys emerged with a 59-41 win to face Cochrane.

In their final, the MCHS Sr. Boys fell 69-36 to take tenth-place in the province.