Missoula Children’s Theatre gives local students the chance to act

Mar 18, 2018 admin Arts & Culture, Local News, Morinville, Schools and youth 0

Above and below: Beauty Lou and the Country Beast was a hit Saturday.About 250 came out to the cultural centre to see 40 children act in the play after a week of hard work with Missoula Children’s Theatre. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

by Morinville News Staff

The Missoula Children’s Theatre’s litte red truck rolling into town has become an annual occurance in Morinville, providing upwards of 60 children the opportunity to audition, rehearse, and perform an entertaining twist on a classic story.

The crew of two came to town to put on The Wizard of Oz in 2014, Little Mermaid in 2015, Jungle Book in 2016, and Treasure Island in 2017.

This year was no exception as Missoula taught students the ropes of Beauty Lou and the Country Beast, a rural take on Beauty and the Beast sponsored by Investor’s Group.

The play tells the story of Beauty Lou, the oldest daughter of the bronc-bustin’ balladeer buck. Upset that a miner took the prize for growing roses, Lou calls him a beast and wishes he’d also take on the look as well.

Years later, when Lou’s family’s farm is at risk of being lost, she meets the beast and works with him to save the family.

The moral of the story was the importance of looking past first impressions and appearance.

This year’s lead roles went to Elyse Hughes as the Younger Beauty Lou and Skylar Boissonnault as the older Beauty Lou. Matthew O’Connor played Slim, Joey Bourgeois played Dusty, and Miller Sloan played Fleabite Clyde. Evan Charrois played the Beast/Imaginary Friend.

Younger daughters included Madeline Joslin, Parker Huot, Taliyah Hann, Karsyn Richardson, Clara Smith, and Marcella Baril.

Older daughters included Erika Woodruff, Emma Winfield, Brielle Winsor, Jordan O’Connor, Kalen O’Connor, and Ryenn Marczak.

Amaya Blaney, Scarlett Lavallee, Brianna Logan, Callie Edwards, Elia Jacobs, Lorelai McPhee, Ebony Ziemmer, Tate Sloan, Leon Larocque, and Aaliya O’Hara took roles as Country Folk.

Joella Bedford, Willow Neuman, Mikaela King, Abriella Hjelsvold, Aubree Ziemmer, amilia Neuman, Paisley Hjelsvold, Lolie Bijou, and Ronnalyn Baril all played Barnyard Critters.

Missoula has been in existence for 45 years. In 2018, the company will work with 65,000 students in 18 countries.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7499 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Arts & Culture

Missoula Children’s Theatre to give youth a taste of life on stage

Mar 6, 2014 admin Arts & Culture, Schools and youth 0

A little red truck will show up in Morinville later this month, a vehicle filled with actors, costumes and props, items necessary for a major stage production where the community is the cast. The Missoula Children’s Theatre is bringing their knowledge and skill to town to put on a week of rehearsals and two performances of The Wizard of Oz. All they need are 60 young people to help them… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Arts & Culture

Missoula Children’s Theatre offering parents a chance to make their kids a star

Feb 17, 2015 admin Arts & Culture, Local News, Morinville, Schools and youth 0

A little red truck will show up in Morinville next Monday filled with actors, costumes and props, items necessary for a major stage production where the community is the cast. The Missoula Children’s Theatre is bringing their knowledge and skill to town for the second time in as many years to put on a week of rehearsals… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*