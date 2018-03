Mixed Bonspiel

A mixed tournament took place this past weekend at the curling club.

The Hair Massacure held a fundraiser at Sobeys Saturday. For a minimum $3 donation, you could get a Johnsonville sausage, potato salad and drink. All items were donated so all proceeds went directly to the cause.

Poets Christopher Raine and Gerald Skowronski talk about their craft at the poetry workshop at the library. The session is on until 4 pm and again next Saturday from 2 to 4.